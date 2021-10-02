Pan-India Film, RRR Gets A New Release Date, January 7, 2022 In Theatres Worldwide!

RRR, the Pan-India movie has been touted to be a and a visual spectacle for the fans. A movie of that stature was always meant to be a cinema experience for the viewers. With the recent announcement of theatres reopening, the makers of RRR have decided to push the release date by a short stretch.

The much-awaited film, RRR, is all set to release in theatres worldwide. The anticipation and excitement around this title is unfathomable, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness this cinematic spectacle made with so much love and affection. PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

Right from the get go of this film, fans have been invested, this news is in the best interest of the fans who will thoroughly enjoy watching the SS Rajamouli directorial in theatres early next year.

The movie includes a star-studded cast, with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as leads alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in supporting roles. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Now releasing on 7th of January, 2022.