Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Part Ways; The Actress Says NO To Alimony Worth Rs. 200 Crore?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most loved star couples in the Telugu film industry, are parting ways. The estranged couple took to their respective social media handles and announced their separation with an official statement on October 2, Saturday. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's statement has finally put an end to the ongoing rumours regarding the couple's marital status.

According to the grapevine, the Akkineni family had expressed willingness to pay alimony worth Rs. 200 Crore to Samantha. However, The Family Man 2 actress refused to take alimony, stating that she is a self-made individual.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," reads Samantha's official statement.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya wrote.

If the reports are to be believed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple was said to be counseled as a part of the divorce proceedings multiple times, but they were unable to solve their differences. However, the separation announcement has broken the hearts of the audiences, who loved ChaySam.