Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Power Star!
Popularly known by the epithet Power Star, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan is all set to ring in his 50th birthday tomorrow (September 2). Born as Konidela Kalyan Born, the multi-talented superstar started off his acting career with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi directed by EVV Satyanarayana.
Kalyan proved his mettle as an actor with films including Khushi (2001), Jalsa (2008), Thammudu (1999), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Gabbar Singh (2012), Suswagatham (1997), Badri (2000) and many more.
The versatile star has time and again shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes in Tollywood, be it with his power-packed performances or involvement in different fields like production, direction, music, dance and screenwriting. His effortless blend into any role, disarming charm, fine improvisations, on-screen swag and outstanding dialogue deliveries are a few of the many reasons that have always allured the audiences and garnered immense love from his innumerable fans across the globe.
As Pawan Kalyan gears up to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, which is no doubt going to be a gala affair especially for his zillion of fans, we bring you details of the incredible stalwart's net worth, luxury vehicles and much more. Take a look.
Net Worth
The Bheemla Nayak star's current net worth is around Rs 113 crore. Coming to remuneration, the actor reportedly received a paycheque amounting to Rs 65 crore for his previous venture Vakeel Saab. It is said that he charged Rs 50 crore as remuneration for his comeback film, and was also given Rs 15 crore after the courtroom drama made a humongous profit at the box office. Interestingly, the actor had reportedly revealed that he was paid Rs 20 crore for Agnyaathavaasi, his 25th project which was released in 2018. He charges Rs 4 crore per brand endorsement.
Luxury Vehicles
Pawan Kalyan is also a proud owner of several luxury four wheels including Audi Q7 (Rs 69.27-81.18 lakh), Mercedes Benz G55 AMG (Rs 1.32 crore), Mercedes Benz R-Class (Rs 60.23-64.29 lakh), Ford Endeavor (Rs 33.70 lakh), Jaguar XJ (Rs 1.11 crore), Skoda Superb (Rs 30 lakh), Toyota Fortuner (Rs 35 lakh) and Jepp Wrangler (Rs 65 lakh)
Achievements
- Filmfare Award (South) for Best Actor- Telugu (Gabbar Singh: 2012)
- Hyderabad Times Film Awards- Best Actor (Gabbar Singh: 2012)
- CineMAA Award for Best Actor (Gabbar Singh: 2012)
- SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) for Best Actor (Gabbar Singh: 2012)
- Santosham Film Awards- Best Actor: (Attarintiki Daredi: 2013)
- Margadarsi Big Telugu Entertainment Awards: Best Actor (Attarintiki Daredi: 2013)
- Pawan Kalyan was invited to deliver a speech in the 14th edition of Indian Conference 2017 at Harvard University.
Upcoming Films
After the super success of Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with Saagar K Chandra for Bheemla Nayak. Also starring Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen, the film will hit the theatres on January 12, 2022. He also has Krish Jagarlamudi's magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's next tentatively titled #PSPK28.