Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Power Star!

Popularly known by the epithet Power Star, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan is all set to ring in his 50th birthday tomorrow (September 2). Born as Konidela Kalyan Born, the multi-talented superstar started off his acting career with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi directed by EVV Satyanarayana.

Kalyan proved his mettle as an actor with films including Khushi (2001), Jalsa (2008), Thammudu (1999), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Gabbar Singh (2012), Suswagatham (1997), Badri (2000) and many more.

The versatile star has time and again shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes in Tollywood, be it with his power-packed performances or involvement in different fields like production, direction, music, dance and screenwriting. His effortless blend into any role, disarming charm, fine improvisations, on-screen swag and outstanding dialogue deliveries are a few of the many reasons that have always allured the audiences and garnered immense love from his innumerable fans across the globe.

As Pawan Kalyan gears up to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, which is no doubt going to be a gala affair especially for his zillion of fans, we bring you details of the incredible stalwart's net worth, luxury vehicles and much more. Take a look.