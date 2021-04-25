Pooja Hegde Tests Positive For COVID-19; Confirms That She Is Recuperating Well

Pooja Hegde, the popular actress tested positive for COVID-19. The Radhe Shyam actress took to her official social media pages to share the news, and confirmed that she is recuperating well. In her social media post, Hegde revealed that she has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.

Read Pooja Hegde's post here:

"Hello everyone... This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care."

The fans and followers are now showering the Thalapathy 65 actress with wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery. As per the reports, Pooja Hegde has been in Mumbai with her family for the past few days, where she tested positive for coronavirus.

Coming to her career, Pooja Hegde has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses of both the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. The gorgeous actress has some highly exciting projects in the pipeline including Radhe Shyam, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with the pan-Indian star Prabhas. She will be seen in a special cameo appearance along with Ram Charan in Acharya, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

Pooja Hegde is making a comeback to Tamil cinema with the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus.