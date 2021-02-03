Prabhas Fan Creates Engaging Conversation Between Yash & Rebel Star Over Salaar & KGF 2 BO Collection

Prabhas' debut Kannada film Salaar, directed by KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. In January 2021, Sandalwood superstar Yash had attended the launch event of the Prabhas-starrer in Hyderabad. Well, seeing Prabhas and Yash in one frame was indeed a delightful moment for the fans of the Baahubali and KGF stars.

But do you know, a die hard Prabhas fan has created an engaging conversation between his favourite star and Yash about Salaar and KGF 2's box office collection. The conversation is going viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm to witness both the films on the silver screen.

The viral tweet reads, "Rocky bhai : #Salaar r u there I'm going to smash bb2 records

#salaar : I'm there waiting , watching but when u smash bb2 collections I ll step out of the shadow I will beat #Kgf2 collections bfr 1st weekend 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Well, the actual box office figures will only be known after the release of the films. Talking about Salaar, the film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, and it is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read : Salaar Team Meets With An Accident Near Godavarikhani

On the other hand, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on July 16, 2021 in theatres. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles, KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read : Shruti Haasan Shares Her Picture From The Sets Of Prabhas' Salaar; Heavy Security At Shooting Location