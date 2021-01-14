Prabhas's Salaar To Start Rolling Tomorrow; Yash & SS Rajamouli To Grace The Launch Event!

Salaar, the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer is all set to start rolling tomorrow (January 15, 2021). As per the latest reports, Salaar will be officially launched at the event that will be held in Hyderabad, at 11 PM. Yash, the KGF actor, and hitmaker SS Rajamouli are expected to grace the launch event.

Prabhas is joining hands with Prashanth Neel, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with the KGF franchise for Salaar, which is said to be an out and out action thriller. According to the latest updates, leading man Prabhas is planning to reveal his new look for the highly anticipated project, at the event.

Along with Yash and SS Rajamouli, several eminent personalities from the various fields including the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan CN, are expected to grace the grand event. If the reports are to be true, the leading lady and the rest of the star cast of Salaar will be formally introduced at the launch event.

According to the sources close to Salaar, the project will feature the leading man Prabhas in a violent avathar, which is drastically opposite to his real-life calm and composed personality. The pan-Indian star has been gaining weight for the film and is expected to appear in a more bulked-up avathar.

Salaar is being made as a pan-Indian project that will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar is said to be appearing in a pivotal role in the Prashanth Neel directorial. John Abraham, the popular Bollywood actor is said to be in talks to play the lead antagonist. The Prabhas starrer is bankrolled by the banner Hombale Films, which produced the KGF franchise.

Also Read:

Vakeel Saab Teaser: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Brand New Avatar Will Blow Your Mind!

Happy Sankranti: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other South Celebs Wish Fans