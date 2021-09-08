PSPK 28: Is Pawan Kalyan Getting A Staggering Remuneration For Harish Shankar’s Film?

Just minutes ago, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's next tentatively titled #PSPK28 took to their social media handles to announce an update. According to their latest post, a power-packed announcement will be out tomorrow at 9.45 pm. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that a first look poster of the film along with the release date will be out on Thursday (September 9).

The post read, "Get ready for Next Level Celebrations A POWER PACKED ANNOUNCEMENT will enthrall you tomorrow at 9:45 AM."

Along with the post, the makers also shared a basic poster and tagged the leading man Pawan Kalyan, director Harish Shankar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Ayanaka Bose and Art Director Anand Sai.

Well now, with speculations doing the rounds about the update, fans are super thrilled as a buzz regarding the film takes the internet by storm. If the latest reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan has hiked his remuneration by Rs 10 crore and is now getting a staggering Rs 60 crore for the film. Reportedly, he had charged Rs 50 crore for his comeback film Vakeel Saab, which was helmed by Venu Sriram. He will also be allocating bulk dates for the film, which is said to be one of the reasons why he has hiked his fee.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are backing the film under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. Renowned editor Chota K Prasad is taking charge of the editing table. Let us tell you that #PSPK28 marks Pawan Kalyan and Harish's second venture together after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012).

Talking about Pawan's other upcoming projects, he has 3 more films lined up including Bheemla Nayak with Saagar K Chandra, Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish Jaggarlamudi and a yet-to-be-titled film with Surender Reddy.