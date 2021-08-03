PSPK Rana Movie To Hit The Marquee On January 12, First Single On Its Way!

Here's bumper news! Pawan Kalyan's highly awaited cop drama #PSPKRanaMovie is all set to hit the marquee on January 12! Treating fans with the big news, the makers of the film announced the release through their official social media handles.

Also announcing the arrival of the film's first single, Sithara Entertainments' latest tweet read, "Gear up for the Biggest Battle of Self-Esteem, #ProductionNo12 in theatres 12 Jan 2022 Be ready to experience the FIRST SINGLE veryy soonnn PowerStar @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @MusicThama @MenenNithya @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84 @NavinNooli."

Along with the big news, the makers also shared a BTS video evidently taken from the recording studio in which popular music composer S Thaman can be seen leaving Pawan Kalyan and writer-director Trivikram Srinivas excited with his compositions. Interestingly, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director is providing dialogues for the film. As per the latest tweet, Nithya Menen will be playing the female lead in the highly anticipated film.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Pawan Kalyan's Cop Avatar Is Here To Woo You; Film To Hit Cinemas On This Occasion

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Shooting Of Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Resumes In Hyderabad

Billed to be an action thriller, #PSPKRanaMovie will be clashing with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam in theatres on Sankranti. Mahesh Babu and Prabhas' films are releasing on January 13 and 14 respectively. Well, fans are super excited as they are going to witness one of Tollywood's biggest clashes in theatres.

Talking more about #PSPKRanaMovie which is also being referred to as #ProductionNo12, the film's first glimpse was dropped on July 27. Backed by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film has editor Naveen Nooli taking charge at the editing table. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer also featuring Rana Daggubati is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.