Pushpa Day 10 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Goes Strong On Sunday

Allu Arjun-Sukumar's film Pushpa had an impressive run at the box office on its tenth day. On Sunday, the film completed its second-weekend run. According to reports, the film accumulated a collection of 3.40 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with its 10th day of theatrical run, making the total collection Rs 76.45 crore (share).

Talking about the film's per day collection, on its opening day, Pushpa garnered Rs 24.9 crore from the Telugu region. On days 2, 3, 4 and 5, the film acquired Rs 13.70 crore, Rs 14.38 crore, Rs 6.92 crore and Rs 3.87 crore respectively. The rural entertainer witnessed an expected decline in the next few days as it collected Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 1.39 crore on days 6 and 7 respectively. During the second weekend, the film made a slight growth as it made Rs 2.38 crore on Friday (day 8) and Rs 3.43 on Saturday (day 9). Well, going by the box office collection so far, the Allu Arjun-starrer has raked in impressive moolah on weekends. On the other hand, it has not been able to overshadow Nani's Shyam Singha Roy (released on December 24) as predicted by many.

Pushpa Day 10 AP/TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 1.61 crore

Ceeded: Rs 71 lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 45 lakh

East: Rs 15 lakh

West: Rs 12 lakh

Guntur: Rs 12 lakh

Krishna: Rs 13 lakh

Nellore: Rs 11 lakh

AP/TG Total- Rs 3.40 crore

Pushpa 10 Days Worldwide Collection

AP/TG Total: Rs 76.45 crore

Karnataka: Rs 9.65 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 8.05 crore

Kerala: Rs 4.15 crore

Hindi: Rs 18.26 crore

ROI: Rs 2.12 crore

Overseas: Rs 12.25 crore

Total WW: Rs 130.98 crore and Rs 229 crore gross

Talking about the cast and crew of Pushpa, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil made his Telugu debut with the rural drama. He plays the main antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film. Pushpa: The Rise backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media is distributed by E4 Entertainment (Kerala), Sri Lakshmi Movies, Lyca Productions(Tamil Nadu), AA Films (North India) and Swagath Enterprises (Karnataka).

Upon its release on the big screen worldwide, Pushpa received a mixed response from the cine-goers.