Pushpa Day 12 Box Office Collection: How Much Has The Allu Arjun Starrer Earned So Far?

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa started off its theatrical run on December 17 ahead of Christmas. After having a terrific opening, the film witnessed an expected decline over the week. However, the rural entertainer managed to increase its numbers by the weekends helping it eventually pile up the total collection.

Well now, according to reports, the film has acquired a collection between Rs 75 lakh to 1.2 crores with its theatrical in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 12, making the total collection close to Rs 78 crore (share). Pushpa is said to have grossed nearly Rs 121 crore. Notably, the Allu Arjun-starrer opened its account at the Telugu region box office by accumulating Rs 24.9 crore on day 1.

Recently, during the film's thank you meet, producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers revealed the total collection of Pushpa. During his address, the renowned bankroller shared that the film has so far collected Rs 275 crore gross worldwide. He also shared that he is expecting the film to collect between Rs 325-350 crore in its full run till January 6, so that it also becomes the highest grosser of 2021. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli is releasing on January 7, and considering its worldwide release, much of the theatres will be reserved for it.

Coming back to Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil have played key roles in the entertainer, while Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandara, Shatru, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Sritej, Mime Gopi, Brahmaji and Malavika Wales appeared in supporting roles.