Pushpa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Sukumar-Allu Arjun’s Film Witnesses A Drop!

After a stupendous theatrical run over the weekend, Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa is going through an expected drop. On Wednesday (day 6), the film acquired a collection between Rs 2-4 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, which makes the total share of the rural entertainer between Rs 65.77-67.89 crore.

The film started off its theatrical run on a high note and collected Rs 24.9 crore on its opening day. On Saturday (day 2) and Sunday (day 3), the film accumulated Rs 13.70 crore and 14.38 crore respectively. On Monday (day 4), the film witnessed a slight drop as it garnered Rs 6.92 crore from the Telugu region. Pushpa collected Rs 3.87 crore on day 5. Well, going by the collection so far, the film might experience the drop at least until next weekend, however, its clash with Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and the eventual outcome will be a deciding factor. Though the film had a good start at the box office, it obviously wasn't an earth-shattering one.

Pushpa Day 5 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Stays Stable On Tuesday!

Pushpa OTT Release Date: The Allu Arjun Starrer To Hit Streaming Platform Very Soon!

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shatru, Ajay, Sritej and others. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also appears in one of the songs of the film titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. Released in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages, Pushpa is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Upon its release, Pushpa received a mixed response from the critics, however, Allu Arjun was the pulling factor of the entertainer, which helped it gain momentum at the theatres. The film's second instalment Pushpa: The Rule will go on floors in 2022.