Pushpa OTT Release Date: The Allu Arjun Starrer To Hit Streaming Platform Very Soon!

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa is not only winning hearts but is also doing good business at the Indian box office. Directed by Sukumar, the rural entertainer has been getting tremendous responses from all corners. Released on December 17, the film has so far grossed Rs 96.05 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

The film's share at the domestic box office stands at Rs 63.77 crore. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, the film is doing well overseas as well. With no major releases until next Friday, Pushpa is expected to weave magic at the box office. Nani's Shyam Singha Roy also featuring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty will release on December 24.

Well, amid talks about Pushpa's expected box office collection, what has caught the attention of netizens is a super exciting rumour about the entertainer's OTT release. Yes, you read that right! Rumour has it that Pushpa will start streaming soon. According to reports, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on the festive occasion of Sankranti/ Pongal. Reportedly, the rural entertainer will be made available in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. If true, the film will start streaming after completing a theatrical window of 25 days. Having said that, an official announcement regarding the film's OTT streaming is still awaited.

Pushpa Day 5 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Stays Stable On Tuesday!

Pushpa Day 4 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun's Film Slows Down

Pushpa backed by Mythri Movie Makers recently had its success party in Tirupati. The rural entertainer also starring Dhananjaya, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shatru, Ajay and Sritej features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appears in the special dance number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'.

Upon its release in theatres, the film received huge applause for Allu Arjun's intense acting chops and production values, however, many were disappointed over Pushpa's score and lengthy runtime.

The film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to commence production next year.