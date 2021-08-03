Pushpa Release Date Out: Icon Star Allu Arjun Plays Safe!

It's confirmed! Stylish Star Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa will release in December 2021 coinciding with Christmas.

To announce the big news, the makers of the film Mythri Movie Makers took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted, "This Christmas will be ICONIC Icon Staar @alluarjun's #PushpaTheRise Part - 01 will thrill you in cinemas this December #ThaggedheLe."

Along with the tweet, the makers also shared intriguing posters that show Allu Arjun's rugged avatar displayed on a tree ring. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film will release in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film has been re-titled Pushpa- The Rise Part- 01.

Let us tell you that the release date of Pushpa has been cautiously fixed considering the fact that three major films including Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's #PSPKRanaMovie have already blocked Sankranti dates. With its release on Christmas, Pushpa will be able to enjoy two back-to-back festive occasions. Not just that, if no other major Tollywood film releases on the occasion, the Allu Arjun-starrer will also succeed in pulling the audience to theatres.

The film was earlier slated to release on August 13. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, the rural drama will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Meanwhile, Pushpa's first single will be out on August 13. The song will be reportedly crooned by popular singers of Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and Sandalwood industries.