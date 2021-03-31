Pushpa Release Date: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Rural Drama To Get Postponed?

Looks like Allu Arjun fans might have to wait longer than expected for the release of his highly anticipated film Pushpa. As per the latest report, the team is yet to shoot major sequences which may require more time, and therefore the makers are planning to postpone its release date.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the report also suggests that the team is worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases across India and speculations about the second lockdown, and so have decided to not work on the project in a hurry out of pressure.

It is said that the final decision about the postponement will be taken after the team completes shooting and commences post-production process. For the unversed, the film has been scheduled to release on August 13 as of now. The multilingual film will release in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Directed by Arya 2 fame Sukumar, the film features National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers recently announced the inclusion of Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil, who will be playing the main antagonist in the film. Though it is not officially confirmed yet, grapevine suggests that Allu Arjun will be portraying the role of an aggressive lorry driver in the rural drama. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Notably, with Allu Arjun's 38th birthday just around the corner, the makers will be releasing a major update of the film on April 8.

On a related note, Allu Arjun is also a part of Venu Sriram's ICON and Koratala Siva's #AA21.

Also Read: Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil To Play Allu Arjun's Villain In The Sukumar Directorial!

Also Read: Telugu Movies First Quarterly Report: Krack, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu Win Big At The Box Office!