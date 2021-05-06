Pushpa Sequel On Cards: Allu Arjun-Sukumar Might Follow Baahubali And KGF Format!

Surprised? So were we when we came across rumours about Pushpa's sequel. As per reports that are currently doing the rounds on social media, makers have decided to follow the path of Prabhas' Baahubali and Yash' KGF, as the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be released in two parts. It is said that though the sequel was not planned initially, makers decided to explore the scope considering the film's engaging and promising storyline.

Reportedly, Sukumar recently had a talk with Allu Arjun, who is said to have given a green signal to the director's idea of the second part. If it is true, the Stylish Star will be allocating humongous dates for the project, which the makers are now planning to release in 2022.

Let us tell you that the team has completed half of the film's shooting. For the unversed, currently, Pushpa's shoot has been halted owing to the surge in cases of COVID-19. Also, Allu Arjun has gone into isolation after testing positive for the virus on April 28, 2021.

Coming back to Pushpa, the film which was earlier slated to release on August 13, 2021 might get pushed owing to the current situation of COVID-19 in India. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of the year, if not the previously confirmed date. Notably, the film will be out in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil has been confirmed for the Allu Arjun-starrer. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the Mollywood actor will be playing the main antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad and Miroslaw Kuba Brozek are composing music and cranking camera respectively for the highly anticipated film.