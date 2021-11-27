Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna Asks ‘What Is Fire For You’ As She Shares Scintillating Pics!

National crush Rashmika Mandanna often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram with fans. Always spreading happy and cheerful vibes on her social media, Rashmika shared a set of lovely pictures, with an insightful caption.

She wrote in the caption, "You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it a comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it? Yes! Yes, you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you'll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn't you fear anymore.. I am saying this because this is what I've done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today.. If it helps even a few of you I am happy!"

The stunning actress has several films lined up including Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. Rashmika is making her debut in Hindi films with two projects including Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye led by Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.