Radhe Shyam Glimpse Is Out: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Win The Hearts With Electrifying Chemistry!

Radhe Shyam Glimpse is finally out. Prabhas and the Radhe Shyam team revealed the beautiful glimpse video through social media, as Valentine's Day surprise for the fans. The biggest highlights of the Radhe Shyam glimpse is the electrifying chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. The promising glimpse video is now taking social media by storm.

Prabhas is seen in his ultimate romantic hero avathar in the Radhe Shyam glimpse. His character Vikram Aditya tries to get the attention of his lady love, played by Pooja Hegde, in a crowded railway station. He speaks in Italian first and asks her "do I have to die to meet you?". His actions garner the attention of the other women in the station, while his lady love walks away with a smile. This scene later transfers into a romantic conversation between the leading characters.

The exceptional background score by Justin Prabhakaran and amazing visuals by DOP Manoj Paramahamsa make the 53 second long Radhe Shyam glimpse an absolute treat to watch. From the promising glimpse video, it is confirmed that something very interesting is in store for both the Prabhas fans and the Telugu cinema audiences.

Along with the Radhe Shyam glimpse, the team has also announced the much-awaited release date of the movie. The Prabhas-Pooja Hegde will hit the screens all over the world on July 30, 2021. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will hit the screens in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Coming to the technical aspects, Justin Prabhakaran has composed the songs for the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, and background score for all versions. The songs of the Hindi version are composed by Mithoon and Manan Bharadwaj. Radhe Shyam is bankrolled by the prestigious banner UV Creations.

