Rana Daggubati, Anil Ravipudi Are All Praise For Narappa Trailer; Say "Venkatesh Is Back With A Bang"

Amazon Prime Video today launched the thrilling trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani's much anticipated Telugu action-drama film, Narappa. Netizens from all over have given a thumbs up to the trailer, along with Rana Dagubatti and Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi who loved the trailer!

Rana Dagubati, showered the trailer with praises and love. He took to his social media, and shared, "What a fierce trailer 🔥🔥🔥 @VenkyMama #NarappaOnPrime on July 20 !"

Anil Ravipudi shares, "What a Fierce Trailer this is..Venky sir as #Narappa 🔥🔥 #SrikanthAddala 👌 Can't wait for July 20th. https://youtu.be/GNJ-kT6gFhQ"

Not just the celebs, netizens and critics have hailed the storyline and called it as one gripping, thought provoking and must-watch story. The critics too have applauded the strong and solid plotline, that the film will offer, by the looks of the trailer.

Narappa Official Trailer is out now 💥

Finally @VenkyMama is back with a bang. Even his age is 60 but his getup is almost like 30 years old man 💥👏🏽 Wishing you all the best for your movie Venky Mama Garu 💖🤗#NarappaOnPrime#NarappaTrailer #Narappahttps://t.co/cUZ19ecECI — Raman Naidu Gengan (@RNG090500) July 14, 2021

#Narappatrailer 🔥

👉 https://t.co/OWAC1dnsup

Intense& Rustic Avatar of @VenkyMama sir👌

& It's never expected from such sensible Director #Srikanthaddala

Looking forward& hope #Narappa also creates same magic like sensational #Asuran

Best wishes entire team #NarappaOnPrime — Varun Tej Shivaa #Ghani🥊 (@IamShivaMegaFan) July 14, 2021

New Looking Victory @VenkyMama #NarappaOnPrime waiting for the day 🙌 Amazing Trailer



All the best Venkatesh Anna 💐 pic.twitter.com/mLKSC9jD3p — శే భ రీ ష్ గౌ డ్ (@Shbrish1) July 14, 2021

Set in the fields of Andhra Pradesh, the emotional and gripping saga of a farmer and his family, the film is sure to tug at all the heartstrings keeping the audience hooked till the end. In the trailer, the protagonist can be seen going an extra mile to protect his loved ones and the family's pride. The action drama, also seems to capture the special sentiment through a beautiful narrative while highlighting a unique bond between a father and a son.

The film is jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu, directed by Srikanth Addala, and stars superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead alongside Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.

The film brings to the fore, a riveting tale of Narappa (essayed by Venkatesh Daggubati) and his family and the unseen struggles of a farmer. As shown in the trailer, Audiences can catch the world premiere of Narappa on 20th July 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video which will be available in India and across 240 countries and territories.