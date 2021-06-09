Rana Daggubati Helps 400 Tribal Families Of Nirmal District During COVID-19 Pandemic

Rana Daggubati is one of the popular actors in the Indian film industry. Apart from his terrific acting skills, the actor is also known for his social work. During this COVID-19 pandemic, several people are facing a tough time surviving and taking care of their families. Especially, tribal families, who hardly get any facilities, are going through a lot of trouble.

Hence, Rana Daggubati recently came to the rescue of 400 tribal families of Nirmal district and provided them with groceries and medicines. According to Times of India report, the actor's team has so far helped villages like Pala Regadi, Addala Timmapur, Gagannapet, Kahiram Tanda and many others. Well, fans can't stop praising Rana on social media for his philanthropic work.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is currently very busy with his upcoming projects. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi film Haathi Mere Saathi. He is also a part of Virata Parvam and the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The remake also stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

On the other hand, his Virata Parvam stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das and others in key roles. Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi were scheduled to release in the first half of 2021, however, due to the increase in positive cases, and the second wave of COVID-19, makers decided to push its release until the situation gets better. Talking about his personal life, Rana Daggubati got married to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in August 2020.