Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Pushpa Actress
Rashmika Mandanna, the young talented actress is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The gorgeous actress has earned a great fanbase across the country with her super cute looks, bubbly persona, and acting skills. Rashmika Mandanna, who is unarguably one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the South Indian cinema is currently on a signing spree.
In Telugu, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa. The actress recently made her debut in Tamil cinema with the recent superhit Sulthan, which features Karthi in the lead role. Rashmika recently wrapped up the shoot of her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu, in which she is paired up with Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is now shooting for her second Bollywood project Goodbye, in which she shares the screen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Here we present 5 lesser-known facts about Rashmika Mandanna, which will surely leave you surprised. Have a look...
Clean And Clear Fresh Face 2014 Title Winner
Before making her acting debut, Rashmika Mandanna was highly active in the modeling field. She won the Clean And Clear Fresh Face 2014 title, which also paved the way for her cinema entry. Interestingly, Rashmika was the first contestant from Coorg, to ever win the title.
An Avid Reader
The talented actress is also an avid reader and spends most of her free time reading. Rashmika Mandanna occasionally shares about the books that she is currently reading on her Instagram page. She even asks her fans and followers for book recommendations on her Insta stories, very often.
A Big Fan Of Emma Watson
Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of the popular Hollywood star Emma Watson and has stated that she is her all-time favourite actor. She closely follows Emma Watson's works and considers the Harry Potter actress as a great inspiration.
Anime Lover
The Pushpa actress is a big-time Anime (animations films originated from Japan) lover and likes to binge-watch them. In one of her interviews, Rashmika Mandanna had confessed that she gets upset when people gets confused between anime and cartoons.
Not A Fan Of Her Own Dressing Sense
In several interviews, Rashmika Mandanna had funnily stated that she needs to improve when it comes to her dressing sense. According to the actress, she is least bothered about her outfits when it comes to normal days, and can even go out in a pair of pajamas.
