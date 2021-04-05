Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Pushpa Actress

Clean And Clear Fresh Face 2014 Title Winner

Before making her acting debut, Rashmika Mandanna was highly active in the modeling field. She won the Clean And Clear Fresh Face 2014 title, which also paved the way for her cinema entry. Interestingly, Rashmika was the first contestant from Coorg, to ever win the title.

An Avid Reader

The talented actress is also an avid reader and spends most of her free time reading. Rashmika Mandanna occasionally shares about the books that she is currently reading on her Instagram page. She even asks her fans and followers for book recommendations on her Insta stories, very often.

A Big Fan Of Emma Watson

Rashmika Mandanna is a big fan of the popular Hollywood star Emma Watson and has stated that she is her all-time favourite actor. She closely follows Emma Watson's works and considers the Harry Potter actress as a great inspiration.

Anime Lover

The Pushpa actress is a big-time Anime (animations films originated from Japan) lover and likes to binge-watch them. In one of her interviews, Rashmika Mandanna had confessed that she gets upset when people gets confused between anime and cartoons.

Not A Fan Of Her Own Dressing Sense

In several interviews, Rashmika Mandanna had funnily stated that she needs to improve when it comes to her dressing sense. According to the actress, she is least bothered about her outfits when it comes to normal days, and can even go out in a pair of pajamas.