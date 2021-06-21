Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Heartfelt Note Wishing Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai and is busy with the shooting of her second Bollywood project Goodbye. The actress is keeping her fans updated about everything and has been posting the same in her 'Dear Diary'. She took to her social media today, to wish her parents on their anniversary, saying she misses them.

Sharing an adorable picture of her parents, Rashmika penned a long note expressing how much she loves them. She wrote, "The last time I was home in October/November...it's been so long... it's hard to not see you for this long in person..every time I think of coming home, it's either a lockdown or work starts...I miss you so much...and I don't even have a decent picture with you recently but leaving that aside...Happy anniversary!"

She further wrote, "Thank you for meeting each other, thank you for giving birth to me and shimmu and thank you for letting us live our lives the way we want to...and thank you for being safe and for just being you! We love you...you know that. I needn't say anything more..but I really do miss you and I think of you everyday even on the days I can't talk to you. I need you to be safe and happy and strong. this is just the beginning."

Rashmika has been shooting back to back ever since the lockdown lifted, and wasn't able to go back to her home in Coorg when the lockdown was imposed.

On the work front, the actress will be soon making her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Soon, she would also be a Pan-India actress with Allu Arjun's Pushpa