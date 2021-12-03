Rashmika Mandanna Sends Special Goodies To Her Pushpa Co-Star Allu Arjun!

Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Allu
Arjun
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
release
of
their
upcoming
film,
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
Recently,
Rashmika
decided
to
surprise
her
co-star
by
sending
him
a
box
of
goodies.
Allu
Arjun
took
to
his
Instagram
stories
to
share
a
photo
of
Rashmika's
goodie
box
and
thanked
her.
She
also
sent
a
handwritten
note
to
him
which
read,
"Just
felt
like
sending
you
something
sir...all
the
best
to
us
for
Pushpa!
Love,
Rashmika"
Allu
Arjun
took
a
photo
of
the
goodie
box
and
thanked
Rashmika.
He
wrote,
"Thank
you
for
your
pleasant
surprise
dear
@rashmika_mandanna"
Rashmika
Mandanna
will
be
seen
in
a
never
seen
before,
raw
character
in
the
film,
the
trailer
of
which
will
be
released
on
December
6.
Apart
from
Rashmika,
Pushpa
also
features
Allu
Arjun
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
lead
roles.