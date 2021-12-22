Samantha Wins The Internet With Her Savage Reply To Demeaning Troll, See Tweet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress has been subject to brutal trolling post her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. However, The Family Man 2 actress has always made sure that she reacts to the hate trolls when it is really needed. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the internet with her savage reply to a demeaning troll on Twitter.

The actress, who was last seen in the special item number on the recent blockbuster Pushpa, has been receiving flak on social media for her divorce and career choices. Recently, a writer commented on her life harshly and wrote: "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!"

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't lose her cool and replied to the user's comment, saying "God bless your soul." The popular actor is now lauded by both her fans and netizens for gracefully handling the hatred and flak she has been receiving on social media.

To the uninitiated, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October this year, just a few days before their wedding anniversary. The couple's decision to part ways came out as a great shock for both their fans and audiences who loved their pair onscreen. However, Samantha has been brutally on social media post the announcement, and the rumours regarding her extramarital affair and abortions started doing rounds. Later, Samantha lashed out at the rumours with a social media post, and even moved legally against a few media portals for spreading the same.

Coming to the work front, Samantha had recently made headlines with her controversial item song in Pushpa, the Allu Arjun starrer. She was last seen in a full-fledged role in the highly acclaimed web series, The Family Man 2. As per the latest updates, she will be next seen in the upcoming epic drama Shakuntalam.