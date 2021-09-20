SIIMA Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Prithviraj, Samantha Win

The prestigious SIIMA Awards ceremony was held in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 18, 2021). The popular film awards ceremony was cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the SIIMA Awards 2021 ceremony, the best artists, technicians, and films of the years 2019 and 2020 were honoured. Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samantha Akkineni, Nivin Pauly, Vetrimaaran, and so on bagged the top honours at the awards.

Read SIIMA Awards 2021 complete winners list here...

Telugu

Best Movie: Jersey

Best Actor: Mahesh Babu (Maharshi)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comrade)

Best Actor (Critics): Nani (Jersey)

Entertainment Of The Year (Movie): F2

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Kartikeya Gummakonda (Jersey)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Naresh (Maharshi)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Lakshmi (Oh Baby)

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ajay Gosh (RGG 3)

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Maharshi)

Best Actress (Debut): Shivatmika (Dorasani)

Best Actor (Debut): Sri Simha (Mathuvadhalara)

Best Director (Debut): Swaroop (Assa)

Best Producer (Debut): Mallesham

Best Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese (Jersey)

Best Lyrics: Sri Mani (Ide Kadha)

Best Singer (Female): Chimayi Sripada (Priyathama)

Best Singer (Male): Anurag Kulkarni (Ismart Shankar)

Malayalam

Best Movie (Popular): Lucifer

Best Movie (Critics): Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor (Popular): Mohanlal (Lucifer)

Best Actor (Critics): Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Best Actress (Popular): Manju Warrier (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Best Actress (Popular): Shobana (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben (Helen)

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikattu)

Best Director (Debut): Prithviraj Sukumaran (Lucifer)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew (Moothon)

Best Actor In A Comical Role: Basil Joseph (Kettyolanu Ente Malakha)

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko (Ishq)

Tamil

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Critics): Ashok Selvan (Oh My Kadavule)

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Arjun Das (Kaidhi)

Best Music Director: D Imman (Viswasam)

Best Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Cinematography: Niket Bommireddy (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Director (Debut): RJ Balaji & NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)

Kannada

Best Movie: Yajamana

Best Actor: Darshan (Yajamana)

Best Actor (Critics): Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srimannarayana)

Best Actress: Rachita Ram (Ayushman Bhava)

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Sadhu Kokila (Yajamana)

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Sai Kumar