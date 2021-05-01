SSMB28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram To Join Hands After 11 Years!

Mahesh Babu, the superstar is finally all set to join hands with director Trivikram once again, after a long gap of 11 years. The actor-director duo is teaming up for Mahesh Babu's 28th outing in Telugu cinema, which has been tentatively titled SSMB28. The project was officially launched today (May 1, 2021), on the special occasion of Labourers day.

Haarika & Hassine Creations, the renowned banner that bankrolls the Mahesh Babu, announced the news through social media. The production banner revealed the announcement teaser and poster of the project and wrote: "The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! 🤩After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 ⚡ Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022 ✨"

The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! 🤩



After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 ⚡



Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner.



In Theatres Summer 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/C9enTm5teO — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 1, 2021

Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Sudha Kongara For His Next?

Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram joined hands for the first time in 2005, for the blockbuster movie Athadu. The duo later teamed up in 2010 for the action comedy film Khaleja. Even though it was frequently speculated that Trivikram will soon direct Mahesh Babu once again, it took 11 years for the duo to come together for their third outing.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Creates Record: Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna's Mind Block Song Hits 100M Views On YouTube

If the reports are to be true, Pooja Hegde, one of the most sought-after actresses of the industry, has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB28. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon. In that case, the movie will mark the reunion of Hegde with the superstar after the success of Maharshi, and with Trivikram after Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.