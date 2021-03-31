Telugu Movies First Quarterly Report: A1 Express, Sreekaram, Alludu Adhurs Fail To Impress The Audience

Bangaru Bullodu

Directed by PV Giri, the film starring Allari Naresh and Pooja Jhaveri, released on January 23. Though the fans of the actors had high expectations from the comedy film, the sparkle diminished after it served a routine and cringe-worthy storyline, which didn't interest many. The total worldwide share of Bangaru Bullodu is Rs 1.95 crore.

Alludu Adhurs

The audiences were highly disappointed when Alludu Adhurs, one of the highly-anticipated films made its way to the theatres. Starring young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas alongside Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel, the film received average reviews from the cine-goers. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, the action-comedy film acquired a total of Rs 7.06 crore share from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Alludu Adhurs was released on January 14.

Chithakkotudu 2

The adult horror comedy film turned into a disaster at the theatres, thanks to its nonsensical storyline that didn't attract much attention of the audience. Chithakkotudu 2 helmed by Santhosh P Jayakumar features the director along with Karishma Kaul and Daniel Annie Pope in the lead role. The film was released on January 7.

Check

Check, Nithiin's first release post-COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a disaster at the theatres. Despite having a neat and brilliant concept, the film failed to perform well at the theatres, one of the reasons being the weak writing of the thriller. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, the film collected Rs 14 crore (gross) on its opening weekend. Directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film released on February 26.

A1 Express

The sports drama starring Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi opened to mixed responses at the theatres. Though the film impressed a section of the audience, especially because of its concept, A1 Express' predictability at most places derailed it from the right track. Within 3 days of its theatrical run, the Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu directorial collected Rs 3.09 crore from the box office. The film released theatrically on March 5.

Akshara

Released on February 26, the crime thriller starring Nanditha Swetha Sritej and Shakalaka Shankar failed to impress the audience. Though the film could have done better given the fact that it had an impressive theme pertaining to the education mafia in hand, maybe the execution didn't match the way the audience wanted it to unfold. Notably, the film directed by B Chinni Krishna released on OTT within a week of its release.

Kapatadhaari

The neo-noir thriller helmed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy released on February 19. Starring Sumanth and Nandita in the lead role, the film disappointed the audience, thanks to its outdated theme. Despite the great performances of the actors, the weak storyline reduced the film's appeal. Kapatadhaari has reportedly collected a total of Rs 0.21 crore (share) from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Mosagallu

The recently (March 19) released Mosagallu garnered a great deal of attention when it was first announced by actor Vishnu Manchu, who is also the producer and writer of the film. Based on true events, the film features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Though Mosagallu was appreciated for its never-before-attempted concept, the film's spark diminished owing to its less developed story. Reportedly, the film has acquired a total collection of Rs 0.81 crore from the Telugu states.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Backed by renowned production company Geetha Arts, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was expected to weave magic at the theatres. However, upon its release, the romantic-comedy entertainer was seen failing miserably owing to poor execution. It is worth mentioning that actress Aamani's performance in the film as Kartikeya Gummakonda's mother was highly appreciated by the audience. Also starring Lavanya Tripathi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga collected a total of Rs 3.08 crore from the Telugu-speaking regions. Directed by Pegallapati Koushik, the film released on March 19.

Sreekaram

Sharwanand's recently released film Sreekaram was expected to impress the audience, however, its lazy writing, cliché concept and slow pace derailed the film from the track. Written and directed by Kishor B, the film features Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan. Released on March 11, the film collected Rs 8.58 crore with its 8-day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Gaali Sampath

Though the film garnered huge appreciation for the impeccable acting chops of senior actor Rajendra Prasad, Gaali Sampath sadly failed to strike a chord with the cine-goers. The survival drama which released on March 11, didn't attract much attention of the audience, reportedly due to early reviews that suggested that the film is just a one-time watch. Directed by Anish Krishna, the film turned out to be another flop for Tollywood in 2021. Also starring Sri Vishnu and Lovely Singh, the film acquired Rs 0.84 crore from the Telugu states.