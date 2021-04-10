Vakeel Saab Day 1 Box Office Collection: Flying Start For Pawan Kalyan’s Comeback Film!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screens and how! The actor's recently released film Vakeel Saab is running successfully at the theatres. The courtroom drama which released on April 9 has been garnering an astounding response from the audience.

With positive reviews coming in for the film from all corners, including Dubai, the US (United States) and India, zillions of fans of the star are leaving no stone unturned to watch the film on big screens. Netizens have been sharing their reviews on social media, that suggests that the comeback film of Pawan Kalyan has indeed proved to be a great watch!

Not just that, the film is all set to break records with its terrific collection at the box office. Reportedly, Vakeel Saab has acquired a share between Rs 28-32 crore and has grossed Rs 42+ crore on its opening day with its worldwide theatrical run, which is massive as compared to other day 1 collection of films that were released post the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. Let us tell you that the Venu Sriram directorial marks the first big film starring an A-lister to release post the lockdown. Notably, the script for the film has been penned by the director himself.

Also starring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj, Vakeel Saab is an official Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film revolves around the theme of sexual abuse against women and consent, something which is forgotten by many owing to instilled stereotypical perspective by a section of the society. PS Vinod has cranked the camera for Vakeel Saab, which has music composed by S Thaman.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Twitterati Feel Power Star Pawan Kalyan Is Back With A Bang

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Pre-Booking Gets Terrific Response: Pawan Kalyan's Film To Get A Record-Breaking Opening?