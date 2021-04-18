Vakeel Saab Day 10 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama Runs Slow

Fans and followers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan can't keep calm as his latest release Vakeel Saab inches towards Rs 100 crore mark. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama also starring Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali hit cinemas on April 9.

With no major releases owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is running with zero interruption. However, the collection of the film saw a decline after one week of its release as it didn't cross Rs 2 crore mark in the following days. Though the exact reason for the same is not known, the strict restriction imposed at public places owing to the COVID-19 pandemic might have disrupted the inflow of cine-goers.

Talking about business, the film opened to a positive response from the audience and garnered a massive collection of Rs 32.24 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As the film enters the 10th day of its theatrical release, Vakeel Saab rakes in a fair collection between Rs 1-1.5 crore

Scroll down for Vakeel Saab's box office collection report

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8- Rs 1.12 crore

Day 9- Rs 1.32 crore

Total: Rs 74.2 crore (Rs 114.9 crore-gross)

Day 10- Rs 1-1.5 crore

On a related note, the pre-release business of the film stands at Rs 89.95 crore.

Vakeel Saab revolves around the theme of sexual abuse against women and the importance of consent. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects respectively, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in key roles.

