Vakeel Saab Day 5 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Continues Its Strong Run!

Pawan Kalyan's film Vakeel Saab has successfully completed 5 days of its theatrical release. The courtroom drama written and directed by Venu Sriram made it to the theatres on April 9. Upon its release, the film received huge appreciation from the audience.

Zillions of fans and well-wishers of the Power Star couldn't help but praise his acting chops in his comeback film. Along with that, the story of the film that revolves around the theme of sexual abuse against women was well-received. For the unversed Vakeel Saab marks the actor's return in films after a 3-year hiatus.

Talking about the film's business, Vakeel Saab kicked off its theatrical journey with a massive opening. The film raked in a terrific collection of Rs 32.24 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On days 2, 3 and 4, the courtroom drama collected Rs 10.74 crore, Rs 10.39 crore and Rs 4.19 crore from the Telugu region. As the film completes its 5th-day theatrical run, reports are rife that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has accumulated a collection between Rs 5-7 crore in the state.

For the unversed, the film has already entered Rs 100 crore club with its worldwide collection. Also, the film has overtaken the 3-day collection of Vijay's blockbuster hit Master. Reportedly, Vakeel Saab acquired a whopping collection of Rs 71.50 crore, while Thalapathy-starer garnered Rs 69 crore with its total 3-day box office collection.

Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects, the film features an extensive star cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan and Vennela Kishore. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo music director S Thaman has scored tracks for Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 4 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Continues To Rule The Big Screens!

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 2 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Keeps The Cash Registers Ringing