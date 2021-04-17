Vakeel Saab Day 9 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Stays Stable

Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his latest venture Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Well, with its release in theatres on April 9, the film has been raking in a massive collection. Despite the second wave of COVID-19, the film kicked off on a bright note as it collected Rs 32.24 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 1.

Though the film minted an impressive collection of Rs 10.74 crore and 10.39 crore on days 2 and 3 respectively, a decline was witnessed on day 7 as Vakeel Saab garnered only Rs 1.59 crore from the Telugu states. After doing a reasonable business of Rs 1.12 crore on day 8, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has now acquired a collection between Rs 1-2 crore on day 9. The total collection of the film now stands close to Rs 75 crore. Well, as the film completes 1-week of its release and runs at a slow pace at the theatres, fans and followers of the Power Star are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Vakeel Saab AP/ TG Day Wise Collection

Day 1- Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2- Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3- Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5- Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6- Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7- Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8- Rs 1.12 crore

Total: Rs 73.40 crore (Rs 112.7 crore~ Gross)

Day 9- Rs 1-2 crore

Also Check Out Vakeel Saab's US Collection Report (Gross)

Premieres - $300,557

Day 1- $154,561

Day 2- $144,028

Day 3- $72,274

Day 4- $14,241

Day 5- $16,980

Day 6- $8,311

Day 7- $6,951

Day 8- $10,669

Total Gross - $728,572[Rs 5.43 crore]

Breakeven - $1.3M

Backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects, the film features an extensive star cast including Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna and Mukesh Rishi among others. Vakeel Saab has music scored by S Thaman and camera cranked by PS Vinod.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 8 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Moves At A Slow Pace

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Creates A New Record!