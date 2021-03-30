Vakeel Saab Trailer: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Breaks Baahubali 2’s Massive Record

Vakeel Saab's latest update- the theatrical trailer, is now creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Released on March 29 on the occasion of Holi, the 2-minute-9-second video has already become Tollywood's most liked trailer in 24 hours.

The trailer featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan has achieved the feat after beating Baahubali: The Conclusion's massive record. As of now, Vakeel Saab trailer has garnered 876+ k likes on YouTube. On the other hand, Baahubali 2 had created a record with 497 k likes in 24 hours. If reports are to be believed, the Vakeel Saab trailer might cross 1 million in the given time period (24 hours).

Also, Pawan's trailer is all set to create another record in the race of Tollywood's most viewed trailers in 24 hours. Let us tell you that Baahubali 2 is yet again on the top with 21.81 million views and fans of Power Star are leaving no stone unturned to break it within 24 hours. Vakeel Saab trailer is continuing its charm on YouTube with as many as 12.38+ million views. Interestingly, fans are also trending #VakeelSaabTrailerEuphoria and #VakeelSaabTrailerUnstoppable on social media to celebrate the trailer launch along while chasing the mammoth record.

On a related note, in the trailer, Power Star can be seen playing the role of an advocate who is on a mission to fight for justice for three women. As expected, his performance, whistle-worthy dialogues and sequences with Prakash Raj is already winning the internet. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will release on April 9. Backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Dev Gilli, Subbaraju and Vamsi Krishna.

