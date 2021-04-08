Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Twitterati Feel Power Star Pawan Kalyan Is Back With A Bang

It's indeed an extraordinary comeback for Pawan Kalyan! The most awaited film of the year Vakeel Saab has released today (April 9) in cinemas. As expected, fans are in awe of the actor's power-packed performance, whistle-worthy dialogues, action blocks, the attention-grabbing theme of the film and acting chops of all the actors including Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan.

Fans who are completely impressed with the brilliantly crafted film are now trending hashtags #VakeelSaab, #PowerStar and #VakeelSaabEuphoria on social media to celebrate Vakeel Saab's massive success already. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama is jointly backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the renowned production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The technical team of the film includes cinematographer PS Vinod, music composer S Thaman and editor Prawin Pudi.

Let us tell you that Vakeel Saab has released at such a time when the second wave of COVID-19 has already hit many states including Maharashtra. It is worth mentioning that the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has already implemented 50% seating capacity in theatres from April 10. Well, as the film garners positive response from all corners of the world, fans are hoping that nothing becomes a hurdle for their idol and Vakeel Saab's success.

On a related note, Pawan Kalyan-starrer's pre-release business stands at Rs 89.85 crore (worldwide). Its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights were sold for nearly Rs 80 crore and therefore the courtroom drama will have to acquire as much as Rs 81 crore to emerge as a clean hit in the state.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to decide if Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is worth a watch or not!

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Worldwide Theatre Count: Pawan Kalyan's Courtroom Drama To Hit 2000+ Screens!

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Pre-Booking Gets Terrific Response: Pawan Kalyan's Film To Get A Record-Breaking Opening?