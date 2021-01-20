Viswant Duddumpudi Booked By Hyderabad Police For Cheating People

Tollywood's young actor Viswant Duddumpudi was recently booked by Hyderabad Police for cheating people. A number of victims have reportedly approached the cops alleging that Viswant took cash from them by promising to provide automobiles at a low cost. The victims claimed that the Jersey actor has not delivered the automobiles to them yet.

After the victims' complaint, Banjara Hills police have registered a case against Vishwant. More details about the case are yet to be revealed. Talking about Viswant Duddumpudi's career, the 27-year-old actor made his Tollywood debut with 2015 film Kerintha, produced by Dil Raju. He later acted in Mohanlal and Gautami-starrer Manamantha (2016). The actor also featured in movies like Crazy Crazy Feeling, Tholu Bommalata and O Pitta Katha.

In a very short period of time, Viswant managed to win hearts of the masses. However, this news might have shocked his fans. The actor will next be seen in movies like Kadal and Boyfriend For Hire.