With Unexpected Twists & Thrills, O Pitta Katha Is Excitingly Thrilling, Says Director Anil Ravipudi

With enough twists & thrills, O Pitta Katha gains celebrity acclaim and support even before its release. Directed by Chendu Muddhu, the movie has Viswant Duddumpudi, Actor Brahmaji's Son Sanjay Rao & Nithya Shetty as the leads in this Bhavya Creations Anand Prasad's production.

While the makers are busy with the release, the movie team gave a special screening of O Pitta Katha to director Anil Ravipudi and he's extremely excited with its screenplay. He was all praise for director Chendu Muddhu for writing a thrilling screenplay and executing it brilliantly with enough twists & thrills. He congratulated Brahmaji's son Sanjay for making a rocking debut, Viswant for playing an unexpected role commendably & Nitya for playing her role flawlessly. Remembering his earlier days as a writer for Shouryam under Bhavya Creations, he wished producer Anand Prasad & the whole team a grand success.

However, earlier released teasers, songs & sneak peek of the movie received immense positive responses from celebs and filmmakers of TFI. Between huge hype & expectations, O Pitta Katha is all set to release tomorrow on March 6th.

Cast

Viswant Duddumpudi, Actor Brahmaji Son Sanjay Rao & Nithya Shetty while Brahmaji, Balaraju, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Bhadraji, Ramana Chalkapalli, Sirisri & Surya Akondi are seen in supporting roles.

Technicians

Story-Screenplay-Dialogues-Direction: Chendu Muddu

Producer: V. Ananda Prasad

Banner: Bhavya Creations

Music: Praveen Lakkaraju

Lyrics: Sharrijo

Art Director: Vivek Annamalai

Editor: D. Venkata Prabhu

Camera: Sunil Kumar.N

Executive Producer: Anne Ravi