Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Makers Quote Huge Price For Overseas Theatrical Rights & It’s More Than What ‘RRR’ Got

Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was released last year and became a huge box-office hit.

Also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the sensational item number Oo Antava, the Telugu action drama beat several biggies and was the most successful film of 2021.

Since its release, fans have eagerly awaited its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Besides Allu Arjun, the second installment will see Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles.

While the work on Pushpa 2 has begun and there's still no clarity on its release date, the film is much-in-demand not just in India but overseas as well.

The sequel factor worked very well for Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Similarly, everyone is expecting Allu Arjun's much-hyped film to break many records at the box office.

Even, Pushpa 2 makers are confident about their film and are reportedly asking for a whopping amount for overseas theatrical rights.

As the franchise has the potential to become a huge money spinner, the makers want to capitalise on the buzz. According to a report in TrackTollywood.com, the team has demanded an insane amount of Rs 80 crore to sell overseas theatrical rights of Pushpa 2. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the distributors will agree to buy the rights at the said amount or not.

As of now, the makers are yet to react to it.

Interestingly, even the makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR sold its overseas theatrical rights at a lesser price. Reportedly, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's much-loved film got Rs 70 crore for the same.

For the unversed, RRR grabbed many eyeballs in the international circuit after its Netflix premiere and also performed very well at the worldwide box office.

Coming back to Pushpa 2, the film's shooting started recently with a look test. The second part will also witness the entry of several new characters. As per the ongoing reports, the team is in talks with names like Vijay Sethupathi and Arjun Kapoor for pivotal roles. However, an official announcement regarding the cast and release date is still awaited.

Recently, at an event, Allu Arjun revealed the catchphrase of Pushpa 2 and said, "know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was 'Thaggedhe Le' in Pushpa 1, it'll be 'Asalu Thaggedhe Le' in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I'm hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I'm excited, I hope that excitement touches you too."

Well, fans are already excited about the film. What about you? Share your views in the comments section below.