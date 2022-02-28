Bheemla Nayak Day 4 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Slows Down

Pawan Kalyan's latest film Bheemla Nayak had an impressive run at the theatres over the first weekend. The action thriller graced the cinemas on February 25 and opened to a highly positive response. The film started off on a promising note and witnessed massive jumps on days 2 and 3. On Monday, i.e. on day 4, the film saw a slight decline in the collection. Though Bheemla Nayak was expected to pass the weekday test with flying colours, given that it's a PSPK film, looks like it actually struggled at the box office.

Well now, as 4 days remain for the weekend, it is to be seen if the entertainer succeeds in garnering more numbers before Saturday. The film opened its account at the box office with a share collection of Rs 26.42 Crore. On days 2 and 3, the actioner made Rs 13.14 Crore and Rs 13.51 Crore from the Telugu states, while on day 4, it acquired Rs 5 Crore (approx) at the ticket windows. With its collection hunt in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is expected to enter Rs 100 Crore club within a couple of days. To become a box office success, the film now needs a stronghold and subsequent growth in the two Telugu states and the USA, where Bheemla Nayak has high chances of performance. Let us tell you that the film has crossed Rs 2 Million mark in the USA with its stupendous run.

Having said that, the film is expected to end up as one of the highest grosser of Tollywood. The bona fide success of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is also said to have encouraged the makers of RRR, Radhe Shyam and other Telugu films, which are gearing for their release.

Bheemla Nayak co-starring Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Samyuktha Menon and Murali Sharma, is directed by Saagar K Chandra.