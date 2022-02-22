Bheemla Nayak Pre-Release Event Date, Time And Venue Details Out!

It's confirmed! The pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak will be held on February 23 (Wednesday) from 6 pm. The event will take place at Hyderabad's Yousufguda Police Grounds.

Sharing the much-awaited news on Twitter, the makers wrote, "#BheemlaNayak Pre-Release event will be held tomorrow at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Hyd.🤩." In the tweet, the team also shared the action-packed theatrical trailer of the entertainer, tagging the core cast and crew members of the film.

The pre-release event had been scheduled to take place on February 21 (Monday), however, it was postponed as a mark of respect following the deal of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Expressing condolences, the team had tweeted, "Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

Extending his condolences over the untimely demise of the state minister, Pawan Kalyan in his statement in Telugu wrote, which translates to, "My heart doesn't allow me to be a part of Bheemla Nayak's pre-release event as we mourn the demise of Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy. We have decided to postpone the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak which was scheduled to be held today. The event will be held soon. The makers will reveal further details."

Bheemla Nayak is all set to release on February 25 (Friday). The film will have a theatrical clash with Ajith's Valimai (Tamil) and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi), which are hitting the cinemas on February 24 and 25 respectively. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

The Telugu remake has Rana Daggubati playing the second lead.