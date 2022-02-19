Bheemla Nayak's Pre-Release Event Might Not Have Any Special Guests

Yes, you read that right! Lately, there have been rumours about who's who of Tollywood including Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Nandamuri Balakrishna attending the pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. However, quashing all the rumours, latest reports suggest that there might be no special guest for the event.

According to the reports, the event will only be graced by the leading man and cast and crew of the actioner, including director Saagar K Chandra, actors Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. Though the reason behind the makers going the unconventional way is not known, buzz has surely surprised Pawan's fans, who were expecting the event to be a more starry affair.

The pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak will be held on February 21 in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to felicitate Kinnera player Darshanam Mogulaiah who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri Award by the Indian government. For the unversed, he has sung the opening part of the film's title song 'Bheemla Nayak'.

On a related note, the film recently received the U/A certificate from the censor board. With screenplay and dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is backed by Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon and helmed by late director Sachy.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen reprising the role of Menon while Rana will step into the shoes of Sukumaran. The film revolves around a deadly conflict between Bheemla Nayak, an upright sub-inspector and Daniel Shekar an influential ex-Havildar.

After multiple postponements, Bheemla Nayak is currently slated to release on February 25.