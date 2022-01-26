    For Quick Alerts
      Melody Song Of The Year From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Be Out On February 14

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is scheduled for its theatrical release in summer. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the film. Meanwhile, the team has come up with an update on starting audio promotions from Valentine's Day.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first single which is going to be the Melody Song Of The Year will be unveiled on February 14th. Music sensation S Thaman has scored music and he assured some chartbusters numbers in the movie. Since the song is releasing on Valentine's Day, this is going to be a romantic number on the lead pair.

      

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

      R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

      Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others.

      Technical Crew:

      Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla
      Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta
      Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus
      Music Director: Thaman SS
      Cinematography: R Madhi
      Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
      Art Director: AS Prakash
      Fights: Ram - Laxman
      Line Producer: Raj Kumar
      Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad
      CEO: Cherry
      VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar
      Pro: Vamsi Shekar

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 23:25 [IST]
