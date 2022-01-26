Melody Song Of The Year From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Be Out On February 14

Superstar Mahesh Babu's action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is scheduled for its theatrical release in summer. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the film. Meanwhile, the team has come up with an update on starting audio promotions from Valentine's Day.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first single which is going to be the Melody Song Of The Year will be unveiled on February 14th. Music sensation S Thaman has scored music and he assured some chartbusters numbers in the movie. Since the song is releasing on Valentine's Day, this is going to be a romantic number on the lead pair.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others.

Technical Crew:

Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta

Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus

Music Director: Thaman SS

Cinematography: R Madhi

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: AS Prakash

Fights: Ram - Laxman

Line Producer: Raj Kumar

Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad

CEO: Cherry

VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar

Pro: Vamsi Shekar