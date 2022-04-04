Niharika Konidela Detained At A Pub By Hyderabad Police: Father Naga Babu Reacts

Niharika Konidela, the popular actress and daughter of Nagababu, was detailed at a pub by the Hyderabad police along with 140 others. As per the reports, the group was detailed after drugs worth lakhs were found on the premises of The Mink pub of Banjara Hills. Niharika Konidela's father Nagababu reacted to the incident and confirmed that his daughter has no connection with the drugs.

The senior actor-producer took to social media and revealed a video statement, in which he has claimed that the police has given a clean chit to his daughter. "My daughter Niharika was detained for being present in a five-star hotel last night. The police team has nabbed the management of the hotel for running the pub post permitted hours. But, the police have confirmed that Niharika has nothing to do with the drugs that have been recovered from the pub," said Nagababu in the video statement.

In the video, Nagababu has also stated that a lot of baseless rumours have been doing rounds on social media, regarding the incident. The actor-producer requested the netizens and media to stop spreading such baseless information.

Check out the actor-producer's video statement here:

Producer and actor @NagaBabuOffl garu clarified issue of his daughter Niharika garu and asked Media to dont speculate unwanted rumours pic.twitter.com/JZGaqkb3oT — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 3, 2022

Along with Niharika Konidela, some renowned faces of the Telugu film and television industry and various high-profile individuals, including Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj, the niece of a veteran Telugu actor, the daughter of a serving IPS officer, a popular Telugu singer, and the son of a businessman-turned-politician were included in the group of 140 members who were detained in the pub.

Coming to Niharika Konidela, the actress, who is also the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, retired from her acting career after her marriage. She tied the knot with businessman Chaitanya Jonnaladagga, in 2021. Recently, Niharika had made headlines after she deactivated her Instagram account and completely disappeared from the social media platforms.