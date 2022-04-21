Not Alia Bhatt, But Rashmika Mandanna In Talks For Jr NTR's NTR30?

Earlier, it was widely reported that RRR beauty Alia Bhatt will be pairing with Jr NTR for NTR30, his immediate next project after RRR. It was even said that Alia is impressed with the script penned by Koratala Siva, the director of NTR30. But the latest developments imply that Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of NTR30 and the makers have initiated talks with Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead role in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna has been in fine form of late and she has lined up biggies like Pushpa 2, Thalapathy66, and others which are in various stages of production. If Alia Bhatt really has opted out of NTR30, Rashmika would be more than a fitting choice for the leading lady role in NTR30. But the authenticity of these developments is very weak, given that the makers are yet to comment on the same.

Rashmika had never shared the screen with Jr NTR till now and if the duo really does come onboard for NTR30, it would be a refreshing experience for NTR's fans and commoners alike.

NTR30 is billed to be an action drama with a relevant social message. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and NTR plays the central role in the same. This film is expected to hit the floors this June and the makers are likely to finalize the principle cast and crew by then.