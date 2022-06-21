Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Dangles Owing To Differences Between the actor & Krish!

The latest buzz about the Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is officially shelved, or the leading entertainment websites tell so.

The production of the film had come to a halt long ago owing to the creative differences between the director and the actor. After completing a couple of schedules shooting the film, the makers of the film aren't satisfied with the output. The director was asked to re-work on the script and the footage that was already taken.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also got busy with his political party Janasena in Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming elections. With the party demanding more attention and time, schedules of the actor got a bit out-of-hand. Owing to several factors as such, the project is shelved.

Pawan Kalyan will now focus full-time on his political party and its agendas including planning his strategies for the same.

Director Krish is one of the experimental and craft oriented director with a peculiar selection of scripts and stories. His films scream grandeur, history, enticing costumes, folk music and heart-touching themes.

Over a period of time, the director had been investing his time on helming Hari Hara Veera Mallu with none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The film's first look posters and publicity material has been released as well. The movie is about a Telugu patriot and has an ample scope to revisit the pride heritage of Telugus.

The movie has been in production from several years. After the announcement of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan shot and released Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak. However, the film in question has come to an abrupt halt.

According to a few entertainment websites, it is learnt that creative differences have crept in between the actor -cum- politician and the director. Following it, the shooting schedules have been disturbed. Two larger-than-life settings laid in Hyderabad for the film are just lying around without any visible activity.

The rumour mill has it that Pawan Kalyan was upset looking at the output that was shot so far and wanted the director to re-work on it. With pounding pressure and severe delay in finishing the project, Krish is unsettled.

Now that the makers are in a fix, producers have pitched in to pacify the actor and director to come up with a better solution that is acceptable to all.

On the sideline, the film was initially slated for a Dasara release in 2022. Pawan Kalyan has allotted dates and accepted advances from the makers, which is why the project is now dangling between being shot again or shelved.

Pawan Kalyan also has two other projects in the pipeline- Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar and then one with actor-director Samuthirakani.