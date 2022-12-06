Pawan Kalyan’s Next: Fans Demand Makers To Rope In Anirudh Ravichander To Compose Music

It was recently announced that Telugu power star Pawan Kalyan’s next movie will be bankrolled by the production label DVV Entertainment. The film was announced by the makers on December with a poster of forts, which features an illustration of Pawan Kalyan’s rear view. And it looks like he is holding a gun, too. Now, the film is trending on Twitter as fans have a special demand to the makers.

On Tuesday, the film started surfacing as fans trended #DVVWeWantAnirudhForOG on Twitter, demanding the makers to rope in sensational Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander to compose the movie’s music. For the uninitiated, Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music directors, who has worked with almost all stars in Tamil cinema including the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay.

All the songs that he composed have become chartbusters and they never failed to make it to the playlist of fans. And if the makers lend an ear to the fans’ demand, this would make Anirudh’s debut to Tollywood. Earlier, he was associated with the pan Indian movie RRR by rendering his voice for the song 'Koelae’ along with several other singers.

Speaking of the upcoming movie of Pawan Kalyan, the film is set to be directed by Sujeeth. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed its tagline as “They call him OG” keeping all the other information under wraps. It is reported that the film’s shooting will be kickstarted in January 2023. Ravi K Chandran, who cranked the camera for Pawan Kalyan’s previous movie Bheemla Nayak has been roped in as the director of photography for this upcoming movie, too.

Pawan Kalyan also has other projects in the pipeline that are awaiting releases. This includes Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Bhavadeeyudhu Bhagat Singh directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Harish Shankar, respectively. On the other hand, Anirudh is presently busy with the music composition of Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Jailer, which is expected to hit the theaters in April 2023. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has Jawan and Indian 2 in his lineup.