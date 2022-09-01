Reasons Why Pawan Kalyan's Birthday Is A Festival

Pawan Kalyan has like gazillion number of fans that anyone reading this would definitely know his name. The craze for his presence, both on and off the big screen, is monumental, and it's not just surface-level charm. There is more to it.

Power Star, as he is fondly called, is not an extrovert. He is not someone who is comfortable with attention and crowds. He prefers his own space and for someone like that to constantly be observed and followed by the public eye, could be exhausting. It would take a lot of passion, effort, and basic ability to empathise, for him to be able to do the things that he is doing.

Pawan had said in interviews that he has not always felt comfortable being an actor and there have been times when he had preferred to be a technician, a director for example. His debut directorial venture Johnny did not do well at the box office. The actor mentioned this in one of his public appearances and the audience started yelling no. He corrected the audience by saying that one should always admit and accept failures, and that's an important virtue, especially for those in the creative industries.

Although he did not direct any film after that, Power Star has never limited himself to just acting. He has regularly contributed to his films in more than one capacity. He had co-written his 2004 film, Gudumba Shankar. He had written and produced his Sardar Gabbar Singh. He did not act in it but he produced the 2018 film Chal Mohan Ranga, starring Nithiin and Megha Akash.

Pawan Kalyan has also coordinated stunt sequences for a number of his movies, right from Thammudu in 1999 to Agnyaathavaasi in 2018. He has occasionally sung songs in his films and he has even choreographed some song sequences in his films.

Talking about his other career, Pawan Kalyan is an active politician. The actor is known for his rage over bad politics and has consistently raised his voice against questionable practices. His political career began with him playing the role of Youth Wing Leader of his actor-politician brother Chiranjeevi's Party Prajarajyam. Later, Pawan went on to start his own party, Janasena.

He is currently working on his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is slated for a summer 2023 release. He is a trained martial artist, and the film appears to be primarily focused on action and combat. His fans eagerly await the adventure.

We wish Power Star the best of the years and an amazing career ahead.