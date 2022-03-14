SS Rajamouli’s Newest RRR Poster Features Blood-Stained Jr NTR And Intense Ram Charan!

After the overwhelming response to the trailer and 'Naatu Naatu' the up-tempo track that highlights the chemistry and brotherhood between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film, the makers have released a new RRR poster.

Featuring a bloody and determined Jr NTR and intense and brooding Ram Charan, the poster reflects the 'Rise', 'Roar' and 'Revolt' tag of the film giving audiences a peek of the action-packed entertainment in store.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India's biggest action drama, SS Rajamouli's RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25 March 2022.