Alia Bhatt Says Darlings Can Be Watched On OTT, But Brahmastra And RRR Deserve Full Theatre Experience

Actress Alia Bhatt is on a roll. She has interesting projects lined up for release and her fans are super proud of her choices that she has been making since her Bollywood debut. Currently, she is engrossed in promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

During her recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, Alia spoke about her choices and said that she does not want to be predictable as a person.

She further added that she does not want people to predict what she doing next, because as an actor she doesn't know what she wants to do next. However, she is very excited for the films she is doing.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she said, "Moreover, these are the films that I believe deserve be watched in a theatre. There is one film, Darlings, that I believed can be watched on OTT. But RRR and Brahmastra are films that deserve full theatre experience, such big films in thermal of their vision."

In the same interview, when Alia was asked how her motivation to do different kind of films has changed over the years, she said, "Yes, it is no more about 'oh, I need a hit film'. Of course, you want to do big films; I am referring to the film's vision, its thought, and its reach as you want as many people as possible to watch your film. You're not doing films only for yourself, but for your audience."

Alia who has done marvellous films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, etc., said that she chooses films as audience now.

"You do films for different reasons - sometimes it is because you want to have fun, sometimes it is because it would be nice to do a different genre or work with a particular director. Most of the time it works, sometimes it doesn't. When it doesn't work is when you learn a lot," concluded Alia.