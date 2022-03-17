Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny To Be Out On March 20
Superstar Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by Parasuram is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The production works of the movie are nearing completion. Meanwhile, the team is promoting the movie like never before, although there is enough time for the film's theatrical release.
S
Thaman
rendered
soundtracks
and
first
single
Kalaavathi
has
set
new
benchmarks
in
terms
of
record
views.
The
enchanting
melody
has
already
crossed
90
million
views
and
it
is
set
to
cross
100
M
mark
very
soon.
The makers today announced to release second single Penny from the film on March 20. The announcement poster presents Mahesh Babu in a dashing avatar. He looks serious here.
Since the first song became such a big hit, everyone is anticipating with bated breath for the second single arriving in another three days.
Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead in the film which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.
Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
Maha
Shivaratri
Special
Poster
Unveiled
R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.
Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as summer attraction on May 12.
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.
Technical Crew:
Written
and
directed
by:
Parasuram
Petla
Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta
Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus
Music Director: Thaman SS
Cinematography: R Madhi
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Art Director: AS Prakash
Fights: Ram - Laxman
Line Producer: Raj Kumar
Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad
CEO: Cherry
VFX Supervisor - Yugandhar