      Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny To Be Out On March 20

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by Parasuram is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The production works of the movie are nearing completion. Meanwhile, the team is promoting the movie like never before, although there is enough time for the film's theatrical release.

      S Thaman rendered soundtracks and first single Kalaavathi has set new benchmarks in terms of record views. The enchanting melody has already crossed 90 million views and it is set to cross 100 M mark very soon.

      The makers today announced to release second single Penny from the film on March 20. The announcement poster presents Mahesh Babu in a dashing avatar. He looks serious here.

      Since the first song became such a big hit, everyone is anticipating with bated breath for the second single arriving in another three days.

      Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead in the film which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

      R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

      Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as summer attraction on May 12.

      Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.

      Technical Crew:

      Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla
      Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta
      Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus
      Music Director: Thaman SS
      Cinematography: R Madhi
      Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
      Art Director: AS Prakash
      Fights: Ram - Laxman
      Line Producer: Raj Kumar
      Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad
      CEO: Cherry
      VFX Supervisor - Yugandhar

      Read more about: sarkaru vaari paata mahesh babu
      Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:04 [IST]
