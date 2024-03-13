HanuMan OTT Release Update: Teja Sajja’s Special Surprise For Fans Awaiting Digital Premiere - DEETS

HanuMan
Hindi
OTT
Release
Update:
The
highly
acclaimed
fantasy
action-adventure
film
helmed
by
director
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
created
a
stir
at
the
box
office
when
it
released
alongside
Mahesh
Babu's
Guntur
Kaaram
on
January
12.
Serving
as
the
first
chapter
of
Prasanth
Varma's
PV
Cinematic
Universe
(PVCU),
the
movie
achieved
huge
success,
emerging
as
the
highest-grossing
Telugu
film
in
Tollywood's
history,
with
global
earnings
surpassing
Rs
300
Crore.
HANUMAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
AND
PALTFORM
UPDATE
Enthusiastic
fans
and
cinema
enthusiasts
eagerly
await
the
digital
premiere
of
Teja
Sajja's
HanuMan,
lauded
for
its
innovative
narrative
and
stunning
visual
effects.
Despite
its
humble
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore,
the
film
has
surpassed
expectations,
raking
in
over
Rs
330
Crore
and
continuing
to
hold
strong
in
theaters
worldwide.
As
fans
eagerly
await
the
much-anticipated
OTT
release,
excitement
mounts
as
the
premiere
date
is
just
a
few
days
away
now.
While
the
Hindi
version
is
set
to
debut
on
Jio
Cinema
on
March
16,
2024,
Teja
Sajja
drops
hints
of
something
intriguing
in
the
works.
TEJA
SAJJA'S
SURPRISE
FOR
FANS
AHEAD
OF
HANUMAN
OTT
PREMIERE
Teasing
his
involvement
with
Jio
Cinema,
Teja
Sajja
recently
took
to
his
Instagram
account
to
share
a
story,
sparking
speculation
that
he
and
Prasanth
Varma
might
feature
in
a
special
featurette
to
promote
the
Hindi
OTT
release
of
HanuMan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
HANUMAN
ON
OTT
IN
SOUTH
LANGUAGES?
While
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited,
it
indeed
sounds
like
a
good
strategy
to
captivate
audiences
interest.
Meanwhile,
anticipation
builds
for
the
arrival
of
HanuMan
on
ZEE5
in
Southern
languages,
including
Telugu,
tentatively
slated
for
March
15,
2024,
pending
an
official
announcement.
The
work
on
the
sequel
is
currently
underway,
with
reports
suggesting
that
a
prominent
actor
has
been
chosen
to
portray
the
role
of
Hanuman.
However,
there's
no
update
on
the
same
yet.