HanuMan Hindi OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja's Fantasy Drama

HanuMan
Hindi
OTT
Date
Fixed:
HanuMan,
the
Indian
superhero
film
written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
which
was
released
for
Sankranti
2024
became
a
sensation
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
The
movie
went
on
to
create
many
records
and
brought
laurels
to
the
Tollywood
film
industry.
With
its
spectacular
visuals
and
spell-binding
VFX,
HanuMan
became
a
textbook
for
new-age
filmmakers
as
well
as
the
rest
on
how
to
ensure
quality
for
a
tight
budget.
Featuring
Teja
Sajja
in
the
lead
role
of
Hanumanthu,
the
movie
won
marvelous
reviews
from
the
filmmakers
as
well
as
audiences
and
critics.
HanuMan
Premise
HanuMan
is
touted
to
be
the
first
of
its
kind
Indian
superhero
film
in
which
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu
will
receive
superpowers
through
Lord
Hanuma's
Rudhiramani.
As
the
power-thirsty
antagonist,
Michael
eyes
his
Rudhiramani
to
become
a
superhuman,
his
attempts
are
thwarted.
He
then
wages
a
war
to
put
an
end
to
the
atrocities
that
happen
in
his
village
called
Anjanadri.
This
fantasy
adventure
drama's
digital
streaming
rights
are
secured
by
ZEE
5
for
a
decent
prize,
even
before
the
movie
was
released
and
became
a
super
duper
blockbuster.
HanuMan's
makers
and
the
OTT
platform
have
officially
announced
the
delay
of
the
movie's
streaming
as
it
has
been
continuing
to
run
in
the
theatres
across
a
certain
centres.
Meanwhile,
the
latest
update
about
HanuMan's
Hindi
OTT
release
date
and
time
surfaced.
While
Zee
5
remained
titght-lipped
about
the
movie's
OTT
digital
premiere,
Jio
Cinema
officially
announced
HanuMan's
Hindi
version
streaming
date
as
March
16.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
will
be
seen
in
the
protagonist's
role
Hanumanthu.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Samuthirakani,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.