HanuMan Hindi OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja's Fantasy Drama

HanuMan Hindi OTT Date Fixed: HanuMan, the Indian superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, which was released for Sankranti 2024 became a sensation at the worldwide box office. The movie went on to create many records and brought laurels to the Tollywood film industry. With its spectacular visuals and spell-binding VFX, HanuMan became a textbook for new-age filmmakers as well as the rest on how to ensure quality for a tight budget.

Featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role of Hanumanthu, the movie won marvelous reviews from the filmmakers as well as audiences and critics.

HanuMan Premise

HanuMan is touted to be the first of its kind Indian superhero film in which the protagonist Hanumanthu will receive superpowers through Lord Hanuma's Rudhiramani. As the power-thirsty antagonist, Michael eyes his Rudhiramani to become a superhuman, his attempts are thwarted. He then wages a war to put an end to the atrocities that happen in his village called Anjanadri.

HanuMan Hindi OTT Date Fixed

This fantasy adventure drama's digital streaming rights are secured by ZEE 5 for a decent prize, even before the movie was released and became a super duper blockbuster. HanuMan's makers and the OTT platform have officially announced the delay of the movie's streaming as it has been continuing to run in the theatres across a certain centres.

Meanwhile, the latest update about HanuMan's Hindi OTT release date and time surfaced. While Zee 5 remained titght-lipped about the movie's OTT digital premiere, Jio Cinema officially announced HanuMan's Hindi version streaming date as March 16.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.