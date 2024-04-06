The Family Star Vs Tillu Square Box Office Collection: Vijay Devarakonda Fails To Slow Down Siddhu’s Film

The
Family
Star
Vs
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection:
Directed
by
Parasuram,
The
Family
Star
finally
was
released
yesterday
(April
5)
amid
a
good
buzz.
Produced
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
the
Telugu
romantic
family
drama
features
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Devarakonda
in
the
lead
roles.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
The
Family
Star
revolves
around
the
protagonist
Govardhan,
played
by
Vijay
Deverakonda,
an
architect
from
a
modest
background.
His
life
takes
an
unexpected
turn
when
he
encounters
Indu,
portrayed
by
Mrunal
Thakur,
a
student
who
becomes
a
tenant
in
his
home.
THE
FAMILY
STAR
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
From
its
posters
to
the
trailer,
the
film
grabbed
eyeballs
before
hitting
the
theatres
mostly
for
the
right
reasons
and
has
been
getting
a
mixed
response
from
critics
as
well
as
moviegoers.
According
to
early
trade
reports,
The
Family
Star
grossed
Rs
5.75
crore
on
the
first
day
its
release,
April
5.
It
premiered
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Hindi
on
Friday.
Despited
unfavourable
reviews,
the
movie
is
likely
to
witness
a
jump
on
Saturday
(April
6),
on
the
second
day
of
its
release.
As
per
the
early
predictions,
it
is
likely
to
earn
around
Rs
6.7
crore
at
the
ticket
window.
However,
the
official
figures
will
be
shared
tomorrow
(April
7)
by
the
makers.
Interestingly,
another
Telugu
flick,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
starrer
Tillu
Square
has
been
perfoming
very
well
at
the
box
office
ever
since
its
release
on
March
29.
However,
Vijay
Devarakonda's
The
Family
Man
failed
to
slow
down
its
pace
and
the
Mallik
Ram
directorial
venture
has
turned
out
to
be
a
commercial
success.
It
emerged
as
a
hit,
breaking
even
by
the
end
of
its
debut
weekend.
Within
just
three
days,
Tillu
Square
amassed
a
global
earnings
of
Rs
32
crore.
Sustaining
its
momentum,
the
movie
saw
a
strong
performance
during
the
weekdays
and
crossed
the
Rs
50
crore
club
on
the
eighth
day
of
its
release.
The
next
goal
for
the
movie
is
to
surpass
the
100-crore
mark
at
the
global
box
office.
Achieving
this
milestone
won't
be
easy,
especially
with
the
release
of
Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
Tillu
Square
will
enter
the
100-crore
club
or
not.