The Family Star Vs Tillu Square Box Office Collection: Vijay Devarakonda Fails To Slow Down Siddhu’s Film

The Family Star Vs Tillu Square Box Office Collection: Directed by Parasuram, The Family Star finally was released yesterday (April 5) amid a good buzz. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the Telugu romantic family drama features Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Devarakonda in the lead roles.

For those who are unaware, The Family Star revolves around the protagonist Govardhan, played by Vijay Deverakonda, an architect from a modest background. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Indu, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, a student who becomes a tenant in his home.

THE FAMILY STAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

From its posters to the trailer, the film grabbed eyeballs before hitting the theatres mostly for the right reasons and has been getting a mixed response from critics as well as moviegoers. According to early trade reports, The Family Star grossed Rs 5.75 crore on the first day its release, April 5. It premiered in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on Friday.

Despited unfavourable reviews, the movie is likely to witness a jump on Saturday (April 6), on the second day of its release. As per the early predictions, it is likely to earn around Rs 6.7 crore at the ticket window. However, the official figures will be shared tomorrow (April 7) by the makers.

THE FAMILY STAR VS TILLU SQUARE BOX OFFICE UPDATE

Interestingly, another Telugu flick, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Tillu Square has been perfoming very well at the box office ever since its release on March 29. However, Vijay Devarakonda's The Family Man failed to slow down its pace and the Mallik Ram directorial venture has turned out to be a commercial success. It emerged as a hit, breaking even by the end of its debut weekend.

Within just three days, Tillu Square amassed a global earnings of Rs 32 crore. Sustaining its momentum, the movie saw a strong performance during the weekdays and crossed the Rs 50 crore club on the eighth day of its release. The next goal for the movie is to surpass the 100-crore mark at the global box office. Achieving this milestone won't be easy, especially with the release of Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Tillu Square will enter the 100-crore club or not.

